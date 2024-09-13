11th Annual Collin County Fall Home & Garden Show

This annual Collin County Fall Home & Garden Show is a one-stop shop for home improvement and gardening needs, featuring activities and opportunities to explore a wide array of products, services, and solutions under one roof, from builders and remodelers to custom pools, spas and more.

The show features include a Kids Zone, kids cooking classes (pre-registration required), and live cooking demonstrations. Visitors can also make-and-take crafts including Halloween pumpkin sunglasses, birdhouses, Scooby Doo activity kits, and more.

There will be a Pet Zone featuring live Birds of Prey shows from the Blackland Prairie Raptors, SPCA Mobile Adoption Trailer (Saturday only), dog training demonstrations, and animal rescue organizations, as well as an art, gift and gourmet marketplace.