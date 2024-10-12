At the 15th Annual Etsy Dallas Jingle Bash, visitors can discover unique, curated handmade goods. The event will feature over 90 artists offering unique handmade wares from original art, home goods, and artisanal soaps, to local jewelry designers, leather workers, and more.

