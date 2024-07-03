35th Texas Black Invitational Rodeo

The annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo features Black cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, and a Pony Express relay race. It also includes on-field kids activities, trick lasso performances, concessions, music and more.
New this year is an intermission performance featuring southern soul singer and TikTok sensation Chocolit Tye, a Dallas resident who recently released the hit, “Haters.” The rodeo also provides guests with a glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans made in settling the western United States.
The annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo features Black cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, and a Pony Express relay race. It also includes on-field kids activities, trick lasso performances, concessions, music and more.
New this year is an intermission performance featuring southern soul singer and TikTok sensation Chocolit Tye, a Dallas resident who recently released the hit, “Haters.” The rodeo also provides guests with a glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans made in settling the western United States.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$19 and up.