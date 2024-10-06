African American Museum presents Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair

The African American Museum will present the 20th-annual Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair in celebration of African American literacy and history. The event will feature readings and book signings by African American authors, story times, and children’s activities throughout the day. This year’s featured guest is Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, a renowned professor, writer and prominent media personality.

The weekend also offers a variety of workshops with topics ranging from "the best 21st century books written about or authored by African Americans," to how-to presentations on book publishing and the writing process, to discussions of African American curriculums to fill the book-banning gap. There will be a screening of the documentary The Artful Dream Fulfilled: African American Museum of Dallas, with a discussion led by moderator Linda Dickerson Lamar.