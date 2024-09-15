AIN Showcase presents Cocktails & Accessory Competition

Founded by fashion entrepreneur Meko Krout, the Cocktails & Accessory Competition celebrates cutting-edge accessory design and honors the legacies of fashion icons like Iris Apfel and Virgil Abloh.

The competition invites designers from diverse backgrounds to submit their most imaginative creations. Categories include jewelry, handbags, and footwear.

The evening will feature cocktails, networking, and a showcase of accessory designs. The panel of judges will evaluate entries on criteria such as originality, craftsmanship, and aesthetic appeal. The winner will receive a grant, recognition for their creativity, and the opportunity to showcase their work through AIN Showcase's global network.