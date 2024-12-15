American Heart Association presents Dallas Go Red for Women Luncheon

American Heart Association will present the 2025 Dallas Go Red for Women Luncheon, an opportunity to come together and support the fight against heart disease in women.

The Go Red for Women experience focuses on connection and engagement, fostering an atmosphere of interaction and networking at every turn. The event will celebrate the power of women banding together and the joy of spending time with fellow champions of their mission. The event will include education and experiences that can help improve health and well-being.

For nearly 20 years, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement has led the way in women’s cardiovascular research and awareness initiatives. Once thought to only impact men, research has revealed the startling truth that cardiovascular diseases claim the life of 1 in 3 women, more than all forms of cancer combined.

