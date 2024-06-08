Quantcast

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Lakewood Brewing Co. present World’s Largest Beer Float

eventdetail
Lakewood Brewing Company / Facebook

Andy’s Frozen Custard® and Lakewood Brewing Co. will present the world’s largest beer float, using 50 scoops of Andy’s World Famous Frozen Custard and 50 pints of Lakewood’s Temptress.

Andy’s will be on-site with its treat truck with a full menu of treats featuring vanilla and chocolate frozen custard transformed into Concrete Jackhammers™ shakes and sundaes. Undecided treat seekers can get creative and customize their own treats with vanilla frozen custard and topping favorites like fresh fruit hot fudge and Andy’s famous roasted pecans.

Attendees can also register to win Andy’s for a year as well as a Lakewood Brewing Lion’s Den Annual Membership which offers one complimentary beer per visit with no annual limit. Both Andy’s and Lakewood merch will be available to commemorate the occasion including a free Andy’s and Lakewood glass for the first 100 guests.

Andy’s Frozen Custard® and Lakewood Brewing Co. will present the world’s largest beer float, using 50 scoops of Andy’s World Famous Frozen Custard and 50 pints of Lakewood’s Temptress.

Andy’s will be on-site with its treat truck with a full menu of treats featuring vanilla and chocolate frozen custard transformed into Concrete Jackhammers™ shakes and sundaes. Undecided treat seekers can get creative and customize their own treats with vanilla frozen custard and topping favorites like fresh fruit hot fudge and Andy’s famous roasted pecans.

Attendees can also register to win Andy’s for a year as well as a Lakewood Brewing Lion’s Den Annual Membership which offers one complimentary beer per visit with no annual limit. Both Andy’s and Lakewood merch will be available to commemorate the occasion including a free Andy’s and Lakewood glass for the first 100 guests.

WHEN

WHERE

Lakewood Brewing Company
2302 Executive Dr, Garland, TX 75041, USA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1521740325042097

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.