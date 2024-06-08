Andy’s Frozen Custard and Lakewood Brewing Co. present World’s Largest Beer Float

Andy’s Frozen Custard® and Lakewood Brewing Co. will present the world’s largest beer float, using 50 scoops of Andy’s World Famous Frozen Custard and 50 pints of Lakewood’s Temptress.

Andy’s will be on-site with its treat truck with a full menu of treats featuring vanilla and chocolate frozen custard transformed into Concrete Jackhammers™ shakes and sundaes. Undecided treat seekers can get creative and customize their own treats with vanilla frozen custard and topping favorites like fresh fruit hot fudge and Andy’s famous roasted pecans.

Attendees can also register to win Andy’s for a year as well as a Lakewood Brewing Lion’s Den Annual Membership which offers one complimentary beer per visit with no annual limit. Both Andy’s and Lakewood merch will be available to commemorate the occasion including a free Andy’s and Lakewood glass for the first 100 guests.

