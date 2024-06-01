Arlington Museum of Art presents "She Said, She Said: Contemporary Artists from the Rubell Museum" opening day

Arlington Museum of Art continue its ongoing collaboration with the Rubell Museum through the presentation of a new exhibition of work by women artists curated from the Rubell Museum’s expansive contemporary art collection. "She Said, She Said: Contemporary Artists from the Rubell Museum" premieres as part of the AMA’s opening year in its new location within the Arlington Entertainment District.

Curated by the Rubell Museum’s Alexandra Perez, "She Said, She Said" features over 50 works spanning painting, photography, sculpture, video, and installation by more than 30 artists of different generations, cultures, and disciplines. Presented thematically as well as with several galleries dedicated to solo presentations, the exhibition examines topics including representations of the body, appropriation and subversion, self-portraiture, and gestural abstraction.

Highlighting the significant contributions to the canon that women artists continue to make, the exhibition also offers focused explorations of work by contemporary practitioners such as Solange Pessoa, Beverly Semmes, Cajsa von Zeipel, and Allison Zuckerman.



The exhibition will remain on display through November 3.