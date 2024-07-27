Art on Main presents "Convergence" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Katrina Rasmussen

The "Convergence" exhibition is a platform for artists seeking to engage in collaborative artistry. The exhibit aims to foster and enable a united community that empowers and uplifts participating artists. This will culminate in an exhibition centered around connection, community, and unity.

The conception and effort of the exhibition itself is a collaboration between two female-identifying gallery owners, uniting to create something unique for East Dallas community, the City of Dallas arts community and the community at large.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 14.

WHEN

WHERE

Art on Main
4428 Main St Suite 200 Studio E, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://artonmaindallas.com/calendar-1/convergence-collaborative-exhibition

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

