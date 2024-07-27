Art on Main presents "Convergence" opening reception

The "Convergence" exhibition is a platform for artists seeking to engage in collaborative artistry. The exhibit aims to foster and enable a united community that empowers and uplifts participating artists. This will culminate in an exhibition centered around connection, community, and unity.

The conception and effort of the exhibition itself is a collaboration between two female-identifying gallery owners, uniting to create something unique for East Dallas community, the City of Dallas arts community and the community at large.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 14.