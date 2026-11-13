Art on Main presents Hannah Ricke: "Once Upon a Hawk Egg" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Hannah Ricke

Art on Main presents "Once Upon a Hawk Egg," a solo exhibition by Milwaukee-based artist Hannah Ricke. A self-taught painter, writer, and backpacker, Ricke draws inspiration from personal mythology, storytelling, and a deep devotion to the natural world.

Inspired by more than 4,000 miles of solo backpacking, Once Upon a Hawk Egg unfolds as a modern fable exploring obedience, rebellion, self-discovery, and the transformative power of solitude. Through symbolic imagery, evocative colors, and imaginative characters, Ricke invites viewers to embark on their own journey of introspection and discover the metaphorical hawk egg within.

The exhibition also celebrates an artistic connection that began in France in 2022, when Art on Main gallery owner and artist Andrea Lamarsaude met Ricke while attending an international artist residency in Orquevaux. Their shared residency experience laid the foundation for bringing Ricke’s work to Dallas.

The exhibition remain on display through December 19.

Art on Main presents "Once Upon a Hawk Egg," a solo exhibition by Milwaukee-based artist Hannah Ricke. A self-taught painter, writer, and backpacker, Ricke draws inspiration from personal mythology, storytelling, and a deep devotion to the natural world.

Inspired by more than 4,000 miles of solo backpacking, Once Upon a Hawk Egg unfolds as a modern fable exploring obedience, rebellion, self-discovery, and the transformative power of solitude. Through symbolic imagery, evocative colors, and imaginative characters, Ricke invites viewers to embark on their own journey of introspection and discover the metaphorical hawk egg within.

The exhibition also celebrates an artistic connection that began in France in 2022, when Art on Main gallery owner and artist Andrea Lamarsaude met Ricke while attending an international artist residency in Orquevaux. Their shared residency experience laid the foundation for bringing Ricke’s work to Dallas.

The exhibition remain on display through December 19.

WHEN

WHERE

Art on Main
4428 Main St Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://artonmaindallas.com/calendar-1/hannah-ricke-solo-exhibition

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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