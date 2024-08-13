ArtCentre of Plano presents Monica Cowsert: "Where Art Meets Happy" opening reception

In Monica Cowsert’s works, picturesque landscapes, whimsical cityscapes, beautiful birds, flowers, and animals are all brought to life with contrasting and harmonious colors and bold compositions. These influences and her love of nature are clear in the art she creates. Monica’s vibrant color palette and the layering of those colors create a distinctive personal style, emanate joy and peace, and express a happy spirit.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through October 19.