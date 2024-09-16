Artists Sans Frontières presents Hazards

The raw power of human resilience is on display in Hazards, a gripping and emotionally charged dance-theatre production by nonprofit Artists Sans Frontières. The production unveils the harrowing journeys of refugees, asylum seekers, and individuals forcibly displaced by conflict, violence, and natural disasters.

Weaving filmic vignettes of compelling choreography, dynamic visual projection, and cinematic music composition, Hazards invites the audience to become immersed in the strength, hope, and unbreakable spirit that emerges amidst crisis.



The production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.