Arts District Chorale will present Alleluia and Amen, an evening of divine music featuring a selection of works by contemporary composers, including Gjeilo, Lauridsen, Hagenberg, and more.

Arts District Chorale will present Alleluia and Amen, an evening of divine music featuring a selection of works by contemporary composers, including Gjeilo, Lauridsen, Hagenberg, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.