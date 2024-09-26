Artstillery presents The Life of AFJ

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Artstillery

With the 2024 US elections nearing, the one-person performance art piece, The Life of AFJ, tackles the absurdity of presidential campaigning. Weaved within the work is a satirical look at mental health and its impact on the creative process.

With practical and backhanded humor, the piece offers a unique perspective on the chaotic world of politics in American culture. Whether you lean left, right, or middle, The Life of AFJ offers something for everyone, serving up equal parts comedy, societal reflection, and conspiratorial investigation.

WHEN

WHERE

Artstillery
723 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.artstillery.org/afj#Tickets

TICKET INFO

$25

