Ascend Dallas presents Pop, Fizz, Clink! – Meet Me in Marrakesh

Ascend Dallas will present the return of its annual bubbly brunch fundraiser, "Pop, Fizz, Clink! – Meet Me in Marrakesh."

Guests can indulge in an array of Moroccan-inspired activities, drinks, and brunch bites. Attendees will also be inspired by the stories of the determined, resilient women served by Ascend Dallas, whose journeys to empowerment and success are at the heart of this event.



The event funds Ascend Dallas’ mission to empower women through economic education, career development and personalized, essential services to help first-time mothers and their babies ascend to economic independence and long-term stability for their families.