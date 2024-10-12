Ascend Dallas presents Pop, Fizz, Clink! – Meet Me in Marrakesh

Photo courtesy of Ascend Dallas

Ascend Dallas will present the return of its annual bubbly brunch fundraiser, "Pop, Fizz, Clink! – Meet Me in Marrakesh."

Guests can indulge in an array of Moroccan-inspired activities, drinks, and brunch bites. Attendees will also be inspired by the stories of the determined, resilient women served by Ascend Dallas, whose journeys to empowerment and success are at the heart of this event.

The event funds Ascend Dallas’ mission to empower women through economic education, career development and personalized, essential services to help first-time mothers and their babies ascend to economic independence and long-term stability for their families.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni Dallas Hotel
555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://ascenddallas.org/events/pop-fizz-clink/

TICKET INFO

$250-$500, Sponsorship starts at $5,000.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
