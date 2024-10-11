AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Camp Christmas

Camp Christmas will take patrons on a journey through eras of winter holiday celebrations past and present told through extravagant interactive installations.

The installation takes a larger-than-life approach to holiday traditions, with quirky festive décor, interactive experiences, and themed environments ranging from dazzling winter scenes to nostalgic Christmas memories.

It will feature a series of themed holiday rooms, each filled with lights, decorations, and interactive activities. A Santa Claus will be on hand, with special times available for Spanish and American Sign Language speakers.

Visitors can choose from three options: Classic Camp Christmas, which allows for fixed time entry; Guided Camp Christmas, offering guided visits at specific times; and Camp Director Tour, special guided tours led creator Lonnie Hanzon.