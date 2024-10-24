AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Insidious: The Further You Fear

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Insidious: The Further You Fear, an immersive live horror experience that brings the darkest nightmares to life right before audiences' eyes.

It features an all-new, thrilling story set in the Insidious universe. Hosted as a live show by the "real" Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the original movie, the event soon takes a turn for the terrifying. When a paranormal demonstration goes horribly wrong, dark forces are unleashed, and the horror becomes all too real.

Trapped in a genuinely haunted theatre, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man and, of course, the infamous Red Face Demon.