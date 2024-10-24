AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Insidious: The Further You Fear

eventdetail
Image courtesy of GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Insidious: The Further You Fear, an immersive live horror experience that brings the darkest nightmares to life right before audiences' eyes.

It features an all-new, thrilling story set in the Insidious universe. Hosted as a live show by the "real" Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the original movie, the event soon takes a turn for the terrifying. When a paranormal demonstration goes horribly wrong, dark forces are unleashed, and the horror becomes all too real.

Trapped in a genuinely haunted theatre, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man and, of course, the infamous Red Face Demon.

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Insidious: The Further You Fear, an immersive live horror experience that brings the darkest nightmares to life right before audiences' eyes.

It features an all-new, thrilling story set in the Insidious universe. Hosted as a live show by the "real" Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the original movie, the event soon takes a turn for the terrifying. When a paranormal demonstration goes horribly wrong, dark forces are unleashed, and the horror becomes all too real.

Trapped in a genuinely haunted theatre, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man and, of course, the infamous Red Face Demon.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/insidious

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.