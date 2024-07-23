AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Photo by Brandon Wade/Associated Press

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Reliant Lights Your Holidays, celebrating artistic excellence and the power of the performing arts at the Center's annual fundraising event. The 12th annual festival includes an abundance of holiday events for all ages.

WHEN

WHERE

Sammons Park
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/reliant-lights-your-holidays-2024

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
