AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Seven Things I've Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass

Ira Glass is the creator, producer, and host of This American Life, the iconic weekly public radio program with millions of listeners around the world. Using audio clips, music, and video, Glass will deliver a unique talk; sharing lessons from his life and career in storytelling: What inspires him to create? What drives his passion? How have failures and successes informed his decisions? During his presentation, Glass will mix stories live onstage and help the audience better follow his creative process.