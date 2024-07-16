Austin Street Center presents Humble Beginnings Luncheon

Austin Street Center will present its annual Humble Beginnings Luncheon, featuring Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of NBC's Today with Hoda & Jenna, as keynote speaker.

Austin Street Center will honor The Addy Foundation with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award for their longstanding dedication to Austin Street Center and ongoing leadership in the Dallas community. Additionally, Texas Health Resources will be presented with the Community Leadership Award for its outstanding commitment to supporting the most vulnerable homeless in our community through its medical respite program partnership with Austin Street and other hospital partners in Dallas County.

The annual luncheon plays a crucial role in raising funds and driving awareness around homelessness, highlighting Austin Street Center’s efforts to provide comprehensive solutions and partnerships to assist those experiencing homelessness find a permanent place to call home.

