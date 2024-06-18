Avant Chamber Ballet presents Love Stories

Love Stories is a night of new works commissioned through Women’s Choreography Project that showcases the talent and creativity of women in the dance industry with live music. The performances will feature a diverse range of choreographic styles, from classical ballet to contemporary dance, all created by female choreographers.

Audience members will be treated to an inspiring and thought-provoking experience as they witness the new works brought to life on stage. Through their innovative storytelling and unique movement language, the choreographers offer fresh perspectives on love, relationships, and human connection.

This year’s choreographers are Fernanda Oliveira, Christina Ghiardi, and Katie Puder.

