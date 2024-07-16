Aviation Discovery Fest

Photo courtesy of Commemorative Air Force

The Commemorative Air Force’s Aviation Discovery Fest offers a fun-filled opportunity for families to celebrate and experience the wonder of flying. The event includes cockpit tours and rides on vintage aircraft, as well as kid-friendly hands-on projects, educational exhibits, food trucks, and more.

More than 20 historic aircraft will be present, and rides will be available on numerous iconic aircraft, including the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI,” P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter,” and C-47 Skytrain “That’s All, Brother,” and more. Other activities include living history re-enactors, rides on vintage military vehicles, and a classic car show.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Executive Airport-RBD
5303 Challenger Dr, Dallas, TX 75237, USA
https://aviationdiscoveryfest.org/

TICKET INFO

Free - $35
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
