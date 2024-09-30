Baba Kuboye: Cultural Canvas

Photo courtesy of Baba Kuboye

Baba Kuboye: Cultural Canvas is part of a series of shows that encompasses live performances and showcases of Afrobeat music. Aimed at promoting cultural diversity and fostering intercultural interaction, the shows aims to allow local musicians to contribute to the rich diversity of the Dallas cultural scene by showcasing unique, original and indigenous African arts. It also enables these creatives, who do not have a home venue in which to perform, to hone their craft and support their families.

This concert is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.

Strauss Square
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/cultural-canvas?pid=66358

