Badge Of Pride: Queer History Pop-Up Exhibit

Photo courtesy of Badge of Pride

Queer history nonprofit Badge of Pride will present a queer history pop-up exhibit, a sample of a larger project still in development, "Badge Of Pride: From Silence...To Celebration!," that will premiere in summer 2025 at the Irving Archives & Museum in Irving,

Done in partnership with local organizations like YesterQueer in Fort Worth, The Dallas Way, Uptown Players, and Pride Museum of Texas, among others, highlights of the exhibition will include posters and some of the earliest protest buttons of the nascent Gay LIberation movement, early music records issued for and by the community, and artifacts from the life, assassination, and legacy of Harvey Milk.

After the exhibition's launch, it will be reformatted for travel to mid-size communities around the country.

WHEN

WHERE

Irving Archives and Museum
801 W Irving Blvd, Irving, TX 75060, USA
https://www.irvingarchivesandmuseum.com/

TICKET INFO

Free-$7

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
