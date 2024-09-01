Ballet Ensemble of Texas presents Gaîté Parisienne and Other Works

Ballet Ensemble of Texas’ annual Celebration of Dance will feature a revival of Gaîté Parisienne, along with other works.

Ballet Ensemble of Texas is the official performing company of the Ballet Academy of Texas and trains dancers who are recognized by prestigious pre-professional training programs across the country. Professional alumni also dance with companies around the country, including Colorado Ballet, Ballet West, Ballet Arkansas, and four former BET dancers currently performing with American Ballet Theatre, America’s National Ballet Company.