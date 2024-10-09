Barry Whistler Gallery presents Otis Jones: "Recent Work" opening reception

Barry Whistler Gallery will present Otis Jones: "Recent Work." The solo exhibition, which features eight new paintings, will mark Jones’ fourth solo exhibition with the gallery.

Jones rough-hewn paintings deal with the physicality and processes of painting and its inherent materials. Working within non-objective abstraction, he relies on the elemental and meditative to explore the nature of painting as object. There is a sense of dualities in his work, not only in color and tone, but in the way he treats the surfaces. With sanded parts and precise lines, he celebrates a division between varying textures.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 23.