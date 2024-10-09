Barry Whistler Gallery presents Otis Jones: "Recent Work" opening reception

Photo by Allison V. Smith

Barry Whistler Gallery will present Otis Jones: "Recent Work." The solo exhibition, which features eight new paintings, will mark Jones’ fourth solo exhibition with the gallery.

Jones rough-hewn paintings deal with the physicality and processes of painting and its inherent materials. Working within non-objective abstraction, he relies on the elemental and meditative to explore the nature of painting as object. There is a sense of dualities in his work, not only in color and tone, but in the way he treats the surfaces. With sanded parts and precise lines, he celebrates a division between varying textures.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 23.

WHEN

WHERE

Barry Whistler Gallery
315 Cole St #120, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.barrywhistlergallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
