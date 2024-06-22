Bath House Cultural Center presents Adam Velte: "The Eye of White Rock Lake" opening reception

The Bath House Cultural Center will present "The Eye of White Rock Lake," an exhibition of art photographs by Dallas artist Adam Velte.

Velte captures the beauty and diverse sights of White Rock Lake Park in the new exhibition. Velte, who manages Green Spot Market and Fuels within walking distance of the lake, has spent the past four years capturing the essence of the place he loves.

This collection features some of his most exciting work, many of which have become favorites among collectors. Velte's dedication to photographing White Rock Lake Park is evident in every image, showcasing his passion as both a resident and an artist.

The goal of the exhibition is to inspire the community with the same beauty that White Rock Lake has inspired in the artist. Visitors will see a range of familiar and unique landscapes, including compositions of birds, trees, flowers, and sailboats. Each photograph displays the park's natural charm and elegance.

The exhibition will be on display through August 10.