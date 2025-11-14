Bath House Cultural Center presents Art Mart

Art Mart is a vibrant showcase of original works in a wide variety of media by talented local and regional artists. Visitors can purchase original art while directly supporting the artists who make it possible, helping sustain their creative journeys.

Artists include Vasfie Abderafi, Sally Ackerman & Lisa Payne, Tatyana Alanis, Alex Martinez, Shafkat Anowar, Cindy Bagwell, Katherine Baronet, Martha Boles, Kathryn Boulet, Thomas Braley, Dana Brock, Seema Christensen, Dan Collins, Gail Delger, Dan Dudley & Lori Dudley, Mariah Fournier, Mary Frei, Pastor Garcia, Jay Gardner, Essie Graham, Valery Guignon, Deana Hinchcliff, Laurie Huff, Sigrun Hukill, Cindy Ingram, Cheryl Johnson, Cindy E. Kelley, Leslie Kregel, Emily Lamberty, Sarah Landreau, Rebecca Lansdowne-Collins, Brenda McKinney, Elaine Michaels, Sabine Michaels, & Andy Michaels, Cicely Miller, Jo Moncrief, Kimberley Morris, Carlos Newland, Cortney Pace, Pavlina Panova, Cynthia Pater, Freddie M. Polk, Lily Pon, Beth Ritter-Perry, Eryn Rosenbaum, Ivana Salas, Chesley Smith, Olivia Snyder, Ashley Staggs, Laidric Stevenson, Eric Sweeney, Terri Thoman, VET, Frances Webb, and Karen Weiss.

The event also benefits the Friends of the Bath House, an organization devoted to strengthening and enriching the arts programs at the Bath House Cultural Center.