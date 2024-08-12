Big Laugh Comedy Club presents Cam Bertrand

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cam Bertrand

Cam Bertrand is a rising star in the comedy world. It took him all of three weeks to drop out of college and pursue comedy full time. In the short time since, he has been a contributing writer on two seasons of MTV’s Wild’N’Out and taped his special, Sophisticated Ignorance, for Dry Bar Comedy.

WHEN

WHERE

Big Laugh Comedy Club - Fort Worth
604 Main St #100, Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA
https://cli.re/72300-cam-bertrand-live-in-fort-worth

TICKET INFO

$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
