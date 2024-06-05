Bob The Drag Queen: This Is Wild World Tour

The alter ego of non-binary comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, Bob The Drag Queen won the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar'' on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She's also had multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1. Through her work on HBO’s first unscripted show, We’re Here,” Bob has been awarded a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and a Television Academy Honors recognition. She also won a Queerty Award as well as another GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast for the podcast Sibling Rivalry,which she co-hosts with Monet X Change.