Broadway Dallas 2025 Gala: Back to The Future

The Broadway Dallas 2025 Gala will be filled with cocktails and couture, food, and more. The gala will also launch the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Music Hall at Fair Park in October 2025.

Event proceeds support Broadway Dallas’ nonprofit mission to give the gift of Broadway to more than 40,000 students and their families each year including 3,400 Dallas ISD students and more than 5,000 students from 80 schools who participate in our High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The gala will take place directly before the penultimate performance of Back to the Future the Musical.