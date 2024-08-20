Bruce Wood Dance presents 15th Anniversary Performance & Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance will present their 15th Anniversary Performance & Gala, a Texas-sized party featuring the return of Cowboy Songs, Bruce Wood’s festive tribute to the spirit of Texas. The event will also include performances, live music, line dancing, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Gilley's Dallas
1135 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.brucewooddance.org/current-performances

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
