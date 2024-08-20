Bruce Wood Dance presents 15th Anniversary Performance & Gala
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bruce Wood Dance
Bruce Wood Dance will present their 15th Anniversary Performance & Gala, a Texas-sized party featuring the return of Cowboy Songs, Bruce Wood’s festive tribute to the spirit of Texas. The event will also include performances, live music, line dancing, and more.
Bruce Wood Dance will present their 15th Anniversary Performance & Gala, a Texas-sized party featuring the return of Cowboy Songs, Bruce Wood’s festive tribute to the spirit of Texas. The event will also include performances, live music, line dancing, and more.