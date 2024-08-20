Bruce Wood Dance presents 15th Anniversary Performance & Gala

Bruce Wood Dance will present their 15th Anniversary Performance & Gala, a Texas-sized party featuring the return of Cowboy Songs, Bruce Wood’s festive tribute to the spirit of Texas. The event will also include performances, live music, line dancing, and more.

