Echoes brings Bruce Wood Dance's Season 15 to a rousing finale with the return of Bruce Wood’s landmark all-male, multigenerational work, I’m My Brother’s Keeper; a reprise of Concerto Six Twenty-Two by Lar Lubovitch; and the world premiere of Love Songs, a choreographic collaboration between Kimi Nikaidoh, Nycole Ray and Jennifer Mabus. The all-female creation team and cast pay tribute to Bruce Wood’s legacy and vision.