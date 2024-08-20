Bruce Wood Dance presents SHAMS

Photo courtesy of Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance will present SHAMS, collaboration featuring vocal arrangements performed by Verdigris Ensemble, led by Artistic Director Sam Brukhman, and choreography by Joy Bollinger. SHAMS delivers a fusion of sound and movement, inviting the audience to embark on a profound and reflective journey.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.brucewooddance.org/current-performances

TICKET INFO

