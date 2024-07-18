Bucket List Productions and Lewisville Playhouse present Long Day's Journey into Night

Bucket List Productions, in conjunction with Lewisville Playhouse, will present Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Long Day’s Journey into Night by Eugene O’Neill.

The play is a brooding masterpiece about the pain of forgiving, and the impossibility of forgetting. The great American play is as relevant today as it was when first produced, or to be truthful, in the time it takes place. The Tyrone family puts the not-so-fun in "dysfunctional," as the family tell their entire life’s progression story over the course of just one long day.