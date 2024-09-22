Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium in concert

Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium come to Dallas as part of a co-headlining tour is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of both bands’ prolific albums - Bullet for My Valentine’s The Poison and Trivium’s Ascendancy. Each album will be performed in its entirety.

Bullet for My Valentine has released seven albums in their career, most recently their self-titled album in 2021. The concert will be co-headlined by Trivium, who has released 10 albums in their career, most recently In the Court of the Dragon in 2021.

They will be joined by supporting acts August Burns Red and Sylosis.