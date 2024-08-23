Cancer Support Community North Texas presents 4th Annual Red Tie Gala

Cancer Support Community North Texas will present their 4th Annual Red Tie Gala. Inspired by this year’s venue, the gala theme is the "Golden Age of Flight." Chaired by entrepreneur and business consultant Robert Bunnett and Dr. Korie Flippo, M.D. and Matt Tribolet, the evening will include festive dress-up, fine-dining stations, new auction packages, and live entertainment.

Proceeds from the event will provide the ongoing social and emotional support programs and services the organization provides at no cost to all impacted by cancer across Dallas-Fort Worth.