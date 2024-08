DogFest is a family- and dog-friendly festival that features music, games and activities, vendors, and more. Visitors can celebrate the love of dogs that brings them together as a community and support the Canine Companions mission to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs at no cost.

Activities include paintings made by dogs and a photo booth. There will also be dog-related vendors and sponsors, as well as food and drinks from Community Beer Co.