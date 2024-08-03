Cara Mía Theatre presents Latinidades Festival & Symposium

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cara Mía Theatre will highlight its 2024-2025 season, beginning with Dallas’s largest international Latino theatre festival, the 5th annual Latinidades Festival & Symposium.

Cara Mía Theatre’s International Latinidades Festival will expand from three productions to 11 productions, including live theatre, dance, music and poetry to celebrate diverse Latin American voices. Productions hail from Dallas, San Francisco, Miami, Barcelona, Mexico City, Bogotá, and San Juan.

New to the festival will be the inaugural "Latinidades Arts Symposium: Sustaining the Arts through Community Development." Designed to support arts organizations and independent artists, the Symposium will explore how our arts can thrive during turbulent times, with emphasis on local community engagement and dynamic partnerships.

Topics include audience building, collaborations, community as a campus, working with city government, and how funders can partner with artists and arts organizations. The Symposium will be an opportunity for every participant to learn and teach.