Cara Mia Theatre presents Medea/Liturgia

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Cara Mia Theatre

Cara Mía Theatre presents the world premiere of Medea/Liturgia, a contemporary, multimedia adaptation of the Greek tragedy Medea, written and directed by Diego Fernando Montoya, Colombia’s 2025 National Playwriting Award Winner. The production reimagines Medea through a modern lens that confronts imperialism, immigration, and rebellion.

WHEN

WHERE

Latino Cultural Center
2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://ci.ovationtix.com/34495/production/1253376

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
