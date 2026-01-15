Cara Mia Theatre presents Medea/Liturgia

Cara Mía Theatre presents the world premiere of Medea/Liturgia, a contemporary, multimedia adaptation of the Greek tragedy Medea, written and directed by Diego Fernando Montoya, Colombia’s 2025 National Playwriting Award Winner. The production reimagines Medea through a modern lens that confronts imperialism, immigration, and rebellion.

