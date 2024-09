Chamber Music International will present the North Texas debut of the 2022 gold medalist of International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, Sirena Huang, in addition to six faculty members from UNT. Ms. Huang will open the concert with solo violin works by Bach and Esaye, followed by Ravel Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet. The concert will end with Brahms' "Clarinet Quintet."