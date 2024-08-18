Children's Cancer Fund presents 35th Annual Gala

The Children’s Cancer Fund Gala celebrates 35 years of stories of survival at their annul gala, which will feature a silent auction and VIP reception, followed by dinner, fashion show, and program. Gala Co-Chairs Lori Jones and Meredith Land join Honorary Co-Chairs Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott to kick off the evening.

The CCF Gala is expected to raise more than $1 million to support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at Children's Health and UT Southwestern. Aikman and Prescott join other celebrities and sponsors as runway escorts for featured pediatric cancer patients, ages 5-15, who model fashions by Dillard’s for the annual fashion show.