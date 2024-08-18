Children's Cancer Fund presents 35th Annual Gala

eventdetail
Photo by Tamatha Cameron Photography

The Children’s Cancer Fund Gala celebrates 35 years of stories of survival at their annul gala, which will feature a silent auction and VIP reception, followed by dinner, fashion show, and program. Gala Co-Chairs Lori Jones and Meredith Land join Honorary Co-Chairs Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott to kick off the evening.

The CCF Gala is expected to raise more than $1 million to support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at Children's Health and UT Southwestern. Aikman and Prescott join other celebrities and sponsors as runway escorts for featured pediatric cancer patients, ages 5-15, who model fashions by Dillard’s for the annual fashion show.

WHEN

WHERE

Hilton Anatole
2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.childrenscancerfund.com/gala

TICKET INFO

Tables start at $5,000; Sponsorships at $10,000.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
