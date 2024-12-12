Christine D'Clario in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Christine D'Clario

Christine D'Clario comes to Irving in support of her 2024 album, La Novia.

Christine D'Clario comes to Irving in support of her 2024 album, La Novia.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/christine-dclario-la-novia-tour-irving-texas-03-14-2025/event/0C006179206C30BA

TICKET INFO

$36-$220

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.