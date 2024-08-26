City of Dallas MLK, Jr. Community Center presents Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The event features activities for children, live entertainment, and local vendors, all in celebration of the Hispanic Heritage Month.

