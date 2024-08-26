City of Dallas MLK, Jr. Community Center presents Hispanic Heritage Festival
Photo courtesy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
The Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The event features activities for children, live entertainment, and local vendors, all in celebration of the Hispanic Heritage Month.
WHEN
WHERE
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, USA