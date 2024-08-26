City of Dallas MLK, Jr. Community Center presents Hispanic Heritage Festival

Photo courtesy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

The Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The event features activities for children, live entertainment, and local vendors, all in celebration of the Hispanic Heritage Month.

WHEN

WHERE

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://dallasmlkcenter.com/hispanic-heritage-festival/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
