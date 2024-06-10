City of Rockwell presents Concerts by the Lake: Soulful Soundz

As part of their Concertsby the Lake series, the City of Rockwall will present Soulful Soundz, a dynamic, high-energy party band with a diverse repertoire spanning hip-hop, blues, Top 40, Motown classics, country, jazz standards and both old and new school R&B.

