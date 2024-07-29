Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas is a festive new immersive holiday light experience that will transport guests to a world of Christmas magic. With larger-than-life light sculptures, falling snow, ice skating, visits with Santa, hot cocoa, and more, Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas brings to life treasured holiday traditions.

