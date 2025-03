Warbird Weekend takes visitors back in time to see vintage aircraft and vehicles up close.Legendary aircraft on display will include the B-29 FIFI, B-24 Diamond Lil, F6F Hellcat Minsi III, A6M3 Zero, AT-6 Nella, P-51 Gunfighter, Pt-13 Stearman and C-45 Bucket of Bolts. In addition to the aircraft, there will be a vintage car show, and hands-on activities including panels, model airplanes, flight areas, food trucks, and more.