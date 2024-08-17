Communities Foundation of Texas presents "We Are One City: The Legacy of the Blues in Dallas and the 150th Anniversary of Deep Ellum" with Alan Govenar

Alan Govenar, award-winning writer, poet, playwright, photographer, and filmmaker, will present a conversation entitled "The Legacy of the Blues in Dallas and the 150th Anniversary of Deep Ellum."

Govenar will share his insights as the author of more than 30 books and director of Documentary Arts, a nonprofit he founded to advance essential perspectives on historical issues and diverse cultures, including the music history of Dallas in Deep Ellum and beyond.

The author talk event will include networking opportunities and complimentary light bites and drinks.