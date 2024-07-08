Conduit Gallery presents "Conduit at 40: Forte!" opening reception

"Conduit at 40: Forte!" is a special exhibition featuring works by 27 guest artists, both well-known and emerging. Each guest artist has been selected by one of Conduit’s artists who were tasked with curating a show in honor of the gallery’s founding.

Immediately following the opening reception, there will be a club-style celebration with DJ Mark Ridlen, dancing, drinks and conversation. There will be a video projection performance from Hightide, a collaboration between Susan kae Grant and Richard Klein. The gallery will also feature an installation ofhistorical announcements, postcards and invitations from shows presented by Conduit over thelast 40 years.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through August 24.