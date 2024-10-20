Conduit Gallery presents James Sullivan: "A Jar in Tennessee" opening reception

Conduit Gallery will present a solo exhibition of new works by Dallas-based artist James Sullivan. The exhibition presents current investigations into the relationship between figure, object and landscape, meditating on Wallace Stevens’ poem "Anecdote of the Jar," which reflects Stevens’ ambivalence about man’s ability to create order within the natural world.

"A Jar in Tennessee" brings together distinct yet related bodies of work including sculpture, installation and printmaking. The exhibition includes large cast-iron vessels including Beaker, 2023, which was exhibited during Houston Sculpture month at The Silos at Sawyer Yards; a collection of bronze figures and objects from Sullivan’s ongoing sculptural practice that investigates collecting, forming, and re-forming objects through different media; and a series of new prints and photogravures that capture the dense landscape of the Manomet Wetland in Massachusetts.

Shot on a vintage Poco III folding view camera, the long exposures capture an amorphous landscape simultaneously static and dissolving. Each of these bodies of work involve a philosophical-spatial reverie about the visual language of place and placing the human within the wilderness of the world.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 30.